Watch What Happened With AJ Styles After WWE SmackDown Went off the Air

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown one night ahead of SummerSlam has ended and a dark match took place.

This week’s episode for the blue brand’s show opened with a memorable old-fashioned-Donnybrook match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

McIntyre won the match and he has now earned a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3.

Paul Heyman also addressed WWE fans before being interrupted by Brock Lesnar. Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory tried to attack Lesnar from behind but he paid the price and was sent out of the ring.

Drew McIntyre then ran down the ramp to deliver a Claymore to Theory, which was payback for Theory attacking him earlier.

After The Show

When the FOX broadcast went off the air, fans inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA were treated to a dark match. It was Raw superstar AJ Styles taking on Happy Corbin.

Ultimately, AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the three-count.

After the match, Styles celebrated inside the ring and took pictures with the fans. This is the final WWE match before SummerSlam.

Here’s a look at the action: