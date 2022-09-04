Chris Jericho Recalls His Most Embarrassing Moment In The Ring

Chris Jericho has been at the top of the wrestling world for over 30 years. He has been part of many incredible moments throughout his career. As is the nature of any live sport however, Jericho has also had his fair share of embarrassing moments.

The former AEW world champion was recently interviewed by Josh Martinez. During the talk, he was asked about his most embarring moment in the ring. Chris Jericho recalled the time he was wrestling with braces:

“One time I was working with Cesaro in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a House Show if you will. I was wearing braces. As I climbed the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught in the top rope. I literally fell into the ring.”

‘Over And Over Again’: Chris Jericho

Though this wasn’t the end of it for Y2J. He detailed how Vince McMahon kept the memory of the incident alive, making the whole situation worse for Chris Jericho:

“Well, that’s embarrassing enough as it is, but for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it. [He] proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks every time everyone’s in the arena going over their stuff before the show. He just thought it’d be great to just show it over and over and over again.

I’m like ‘I’m gonna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again.’ [He’s like] ‘Ahaha, it’s so funny.’ Maybe funny for you, not funny for me, and only 3000 people saw it until you kept playing it over and over and over again.”

You can check out Jericho’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription