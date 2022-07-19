Alexa Bliss Addresses Money In The Bank Botches

The women’s Money In The Bank match this year made more headlines for various botches and missteps than anything else but Alexa Bliss feels what’s important is that they are all safe.

The former women’s champion recently had an interview with Metro. She talked about WWE‘s most recent PPV in detail.

Speaking about the criticism their ladder match received, Bliss claimed that all the competitors felt good after the match and they are all safe.

“Everyone felt good, we’re all safe – which is what’s important, It was a chaotic day from start to finish. We all got through it, we all had fun. We were all really happy for Liv – it’s her time, it’s long overdue.”

The one thing that did get a positive reaction was Liv Morgan‘s win. Alexa Bliss mentioned that the match wouldn’t have been perceived as well if someone else had won the whole thing:

“If it was anyone else, I don’t think the match would have [been] perceived as well. We wanted to see Liv win, and the crowd wanted to see Liv win. She’s the choice,”

Bliss also discussed how Morgan deserves the win and the spot she is in now. The Goddess mentioned that the current SmackDown women’s champion has trained very hard and she is very passionate about what she does.