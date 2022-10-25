Alexa Bliss Opens Up On ‘Disheartening’ Targeting From WWE Fans

Alexa Bliss has opened up on the criticism that she and other WWE stars receive from fans, and how “disheartening’ it can be.

Bliss was recently interviewed by The UK Metro, where she discussed what it’s like to be in the spotlight and receive so much criticism from the likes of WWE fans. The former RAW Women’s Champion believes everyone has a right to their own opinion.

However, when the line is crossed and fans are not criticizing their storylines or characters – but rather themselves as people – it’s a “disheartening” experience.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week.

“We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else. I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion.

“But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops, and I don’t feel like that’s OK. But we do it because we love what we do, we love entertaining people. It’s really disheartening and heartbreaking when we are putting our all out there.”

(WWE)

Alexa Bliss recently made her return to WWE TV after a lengthy layoff in which she got married. Now, Bliss has separated herself from her former supernatural persona alongside Bray Wyatt, who has also since returned to WWE.

Now, Bliss is back on Monday Night RAW, looking to get back in the World Title picture that is currently lead by champion Bianca Belair.