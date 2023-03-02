Alexa Bliss Reacts To Exclusion From Women’s History Month Graphic

Alexa Bliss recently responded to a tweet from WWE about Women’s History Month that curiously omitted her from the graphic.

Back in 2016, Bliss quickly embarked upon a mega-push to the top of the women’s scene upon joining the main roster. First putting an end to Becky Lynch‘s inaugural SmackDown Women’s Championship run at TLC 2016, Bliss went on to enjoy a lengthy clawhold on the RAW Championship picture starting in 2017.

Bliss’ reign of terror was essentially terminated by Ronda Rousey in 2018. The pair had two pay-per-view bouts, starting with SummerSlam 2018. There, Rousey squashed ‘Little Miss Bliss’ in a four-minute title bout. A more competitive rematch at Hell In A Cell that year ended with Rousey on top once again.

In the years since, Bliss’ polarizing push has given way to a controversial run as a supernatural character. Tied in with Bray Wyatt‘s seemingly endless horror movie hijinks, ‘Five Feet of Fury’ has transitioned into a bizarre, witchcraft-focused gimmick.

“Not Surprised” – Alexa Bliss

WWE’s recent graphic featured several key figures in the company’s women’s division, including Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

WWE celebrates the women transforming sports-entertainment every day #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/e3uSnRjjpE — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023

A fan was quick to highlight the omission of Bliss despite her being a key figure in the division for several years now. In response, Bliss simply replied “Not surprised lol.”

Not surprised lol — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 1, 2023

Rumors have swirled this year of Bliss taking another break from the company. At the Royal Rumble, she faced, and fell to, current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The feud between them revolved around the return of Bray Wyatt. Along with Wyatt, Uncle Howdy’s potential impact on ‘The Wicked Witch of WWE’ was focused on.

WWE: Alexa Bliss attacks Bianca Belair

Other rumors have suggested she will soon be fully thrust back into Wyatt’s kooky angles in time for, or straight after, WrestleMania.

For now, there’s no clear reason as to why Bliss was left off the graphic.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss’ booking so far this year?