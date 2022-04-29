Alexa Bliss “Just Waiting on the Call” to Return to WWE

Alexa Bliss is eager to return to WWE. She’s just “wain’ on that call.”

The new Mrs. Cabrera spoke with “Street journalist” Adam Glyn this week and spoke about her recent wedding to Ryan Cabrera, when she expects to return to WWE and how she feels about Vince McMahon.

Bliss got married earlier this month at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. Two weeks later, she’s still on a ‘high’ and wishes she could relive the day over and over again. She also wishes she could go on multiple honeymoon vacations, “but no, I gotta’ go back to work.”

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE television for months. As one of the most popular Superstars on the entire roster, there’s an army of fans wondering when she’ll be back in action.

According to Bliss, she’s been ready for over two months.

“Hopefully soon. I’m just waitin’ on the call. Been ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.” – Alexa Bliss

Elsewhere during the conversation, Bliss named Trish Stratus as her dream opponent and said she was most starstruck when meeting The Rock.

She told a funny anecdote about her most embarrassing moment in the ring:

“My shorts were on backwards and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backwards, and during a commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them out and run back out.”

She also revealed she still gets nervous around WWE boss Vince McMahon, who she calls amazing, incredible and super-personable. “But obviously, yah, you should be. He has such an amazing presence. It’s always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he’s great.”

Watch Alexa Bliss discuss her pending return to WWE: