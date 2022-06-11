Alexa Bliss Responds to Rumors of Possible Tag Team with Liv Morgan

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to tag teams and many are wondering if she’ll be aligned with Liv Morgan in the near future.

On the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, Bliss competed in a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Morgan was also in the match and there were many moments where she and Bliss worked together against Rhea Ripley and Doudrop. Ultimately, Rhea won the match.

Liv & Bliss?

During an interview for WWE Deutschland, Alexa Bliss responded to rumors of her possibly teaming with Liv Morgan and whether or not she’d be interested:

“Of course. My past has shown that I don’t do too well with tag teams. Somehow, I always end up having major falling outs with my tag team partners. But I think it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv, especially ’cause she’s super talented.

“We’ve all seen videos of her in the ring. She gets this energy from somewhere I don’t even know, because I drink so much caffeine a day and I still can’t get to her level of energy, so kudos for that.

“She’s super talented… yeah, it would be a lot of fun to tag with Liv and it was fun working with her in the Fatal Four-Way match.

“Sometimes, even though you’re against someone you gotta work with them to take down the people who are a little bit stronger, a little bit more powerful, but, yeah, I think it would be a lot of fun.”

