WWE Teases New Tag Team on Monday Night Raw

WWE may be forming a new tag team on the Raw brand.

It’s no secret that the WWE women’s tag team division is lacking. This was evident even before Sasha Banks and Naomi made their abrupt exit from the May 16 episode of Raw.

Now that the tag titles are vacant and WWE plans to run a tournament, the lack of depth is even more prevalent.

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan Forming Team?

During the June 6 episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan competed in a fatal four-way to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair‘s Raw Women’s Championship. Also involved in the match were Rhea Ripley and Doudrop.

Ripley ultimately won the match but fans took notice of potential team chemistry brewing between Alexa and Liv.

The two were working together quite often throughout the match and appeared to enjoy the success they were having.

Late last month, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament was essentially “dead in the water” due to a lack of teams.

If the teamwork from Alexa and Liv is any indication, the company may be looking to add depth to the division.