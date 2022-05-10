Alexa Bliss Returns On WWE Raw With Her Old Gimmick

Alexa Bliss has returned once again after being on hiatus as she appeared on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw to take on Sonya Deville.

Adam Pearce announced that Deville’s “WWE Official” contract has been terminated and now she is just a competitor. Bliss is back to her old gimmick and theme music. Fightful Select was first to report that Bliss was figured into creative plans for WWE Raw tonight.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1523837951498629121

Bliss hadn’t been seen on WWE television since the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia earlier this year where she worked the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

This was her second hiatus from WWE TV as last year, she disappeared from WWE television after losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules to undergo sinus surgery, but was brought back in January where she did several vignettes. The Chamber bout was the only match she had worked since her return.

As previously reported, Bliss voiced her displeasure following the Elimination Chamber about the lack of creative plans for her. Fightful added Bliss had communicated her frustration surrounding the lack of creative for her character to Vince McMahon himself.

She recently got married to singer Ryan Cabrera.