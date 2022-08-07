Miro Suggests He ‘Had It Better’ In WWE

Many thought Miro will be presented as a monster and reach main event status in AEW but things haven’t exactly gone the way people expected.

The former US champion hasn’t been featured much on AEW TV in recent times and it appears that he is starting to get frustrated with his spot.

This Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the Interim AEW champion Jon Moxley defeating Mance Warner in a singles match. Miro responded to this bout with a sarcastic tweet, asking who Mox’s opponent was.

A fan then responded to this, referencing the former Rusev’s absence from AEW programming. He suggested that he ‘had it better in WWE‘, and the AEW star actually liked this tweet:

Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE — Adam (@adammahogany) August 6, 2022

Miro was part of the WWE roster from 2010 to 2020. He won the United States title three times during his run with the promotion and was featured regularly on WWE programming.

The heavyweight star has had a run with the TNT championship after joining AEW in 2020. Though fans believe that he is still underutilized in the company. He has not wrestled since the Forbidden Door PPV.

This isn’t the first time Miro has made a move that expresses his disappointment with his spot in the company. Earlier this year, he discussed how his debut in the promotion wasn’t what he was expecting.