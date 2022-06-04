Another AEW Champion Dealing With An Injury

CM Punk isn’t the only AEW champion who is hurt.

During the June 3 episode of Rampage, Punk announced that he will be needing surgery due to an injury. While he won’t be relinquishing the AEW World Championship, an interim title will be put in place.

As mentioned, he isn’t the only AEW titleholder who is injured.

Scorpio Sky Injured

Scorpio Sky (Photo: AEW)

Reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has announced that he has been dealing with knee issues. He aggravated the injury early in his recent title defense against Dante Martin.

Sky is hoping for the best.

Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon. 2/2. — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022

“I went into last night’s match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on.

“Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

It would be a tough break for AEW if two of its champions were out of commission for a period of time. The company was without its women’s champion Thunder Rosa on the June 1 episode of Dynamite due to illness.

It was said that before Double or Nothing, Rosa had also been dealing with nagging injuries. It’s currently unknown if she fully healed before her successful title defense against Serena Deeb.