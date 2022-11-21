Backstage Details on Kenny Omega’s Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

The Cleaner of AEW and the Aerial Assassin will at last lock horns in singles action at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

Kenny Omega appeared via video promo at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event to challenge Will Ospreay following Ospreay’s successful IWGP United States Heavyweight title defense.

Responding, Ospreay accepted the challenge, claiming he has kept the heartbeat of NJPW going strong.

Omega Vs. Ospreay

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will mark Kenny Omega’s first match for NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019.

Fightful Select reports that talks between Omega and NJPW began over the summer, but the match was far from finalized.

Those close to the situation said that the deal for Omega to wrestle for New Japan was only finalized within the last two or three weeks.

Omega’s suspension from AEW following the All Out brawl did not end talks of a match with Ospreay but it “certainly slowed things down.”

Both men have teased the match for some time, with Ospreay using Omega’s One-Winged Angel at a Rev Pro show earlier this year, and forcing his opponent to kick out.

Rocky Romero

Omega Vs. Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight title is a bona fide huge match, and fans have Rocky Romero to thank.

Romero is said to have played a huge role in getting the match approved, and he is said to have been a huge factor in New Japan’s global expansion in recent years.

Fightful’s report adds that Romero has worked tirelessly to maintain New Japan’s positive relationships with numerous companies

At one point, Romero was said to be in frequent contact with AEW Owner Tony Khan to make deals happen.