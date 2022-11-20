Kenny Omega to Wrestle Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom

Kenny Omega continues to make waves in the pro wrestling industry. The former IWGP World heavyweight champion challenged Will Ospreay for a match at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th.

Immediately following Ospreay’s IWGP United States title defense against Shota Umino, the lights went out inside the Ariake Arena. Moments later, Kenny Omega appeared on a giant screen and took Will Ospreay to task.

Omega sighted that when he left the promotion to join AEW, Ospreay was the man who set to replace him as the top Gaijin (foreigner) in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega would go on to antagonize Ospreay, saying that

“The crowds have gotten smaller. We can’t hear them cheering. Oh, that’s because of the pandemic! That’s the line you trot out right? But is it really? You see, there’s only one real virus here. And that’s you Will.”

Two of the Best in the World

Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay is a topflight dream match Worldwide. The two men have often been compared to one another over the last few years. When Omega mentioned that Ospreay was the performer groomed to replace him when he left New Japan, he wasn’t wrong.

Omega had been considered the best in-ring performer in pro wrestling over the last 2 years of his New Japan career. His last singles match was at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Losing the IWGP World heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Will Ospreay has arguably taken that metaphorical title over the last couple of years. He put on incredible performances with Omega’s biggest NJPW rival, Kazuchika Okada. Also turning in masterpieces with Shingo Takagi, sparking an enthralling rivalry that traces back to 2019.

The two men recently competed on opposite sides of the ring in AEW. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios championship tournament. A match that was lauded by many in the pro wrestling industry.

Omega and Ospreay have met once before in singles competition. Omega emerged victorious over Ospreay in 2015 at PWG’s “All Star Weekend” event. Both men have matured and grown as wrestlers since that encounter.

Buckle up folks. We are going to open up January 2023 with a match of the year candidate at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are going to tear the house at the Tokyo Dome.