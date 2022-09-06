Backstage News On Braun Strowman Returning To WWE

We have some backstage news to pass along regarding Braun Strowman returning to WWE.

As noted, on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman made his return to the company.

Strowman made a surprise appearance during the Fatal-Four Way Number One Contenders tag team match between The New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and The Street Profits.

Strowman came out and laid out everybody before celebrating with the crowd. PWInsider reports that, despite returning on RAW, Strowman will be used as a member of the SmackDown Live roster. He’s also slated to be used as a babyface.

The former WWE Universal Champion’s first run with WWE began back in 2013 as a member of The Wyatt Family. After several years with the faction, Strowman began a singles career in 2016.

That run saw him feud with top stars the likes of Roman Reigns, winning the WWE Universal Title, Intercontinental Title, and RAW Tag Team Titles. He’s also a former Money In The Bank winner, and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

Strowman was released from WWE in June of 2021 due to budget cuts. During his time away from WWE, Strowman still competed in professional wrestling on the independent circuit for the Control Your Narrative promotion.

Now, he’s back with WWE and could potentially rejoin the World Title picture as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns.