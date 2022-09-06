Braun Strowman Returns on WWE Raw

Braun Strowman is back under contract with WWE.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Strowman interrupted a tag team contender match by attacking Chad Gable and Otis in addition to several other tag teams and security. Strowman hit his finisher, a powerslam, to Angelo Dawkins through the announce table.

Strowman returning was expected as it was reported last week that mong names pitched or discussed for a WWE return included Strowman before it was later confirmed he was returning and slated to be at Raw.

Braun’s History

Strowman first joined WWE in 2013 with no wrestling background and fast-tracked to the main roster as Vince McMahon was high on him. He was paired with The Wyatt Family on the main roster.

After splitting away from the faction that included Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, he was pushed as a singles stars after being drafted to Raw in 2016.

In later years, he engaged in feuds with top stars, such as Roman Reigns. He is also a former Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Champion, as well as a former Money in the Bank briefcase holder. At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, he also won the Universal Title from Goldberg.

There were rumors that he might sign with Impact Wrestling or AEW, but those rumors fizzled, and his price tag may have been a factor following his departure from WWE. Last year, he was involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt and lost to Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

Strowman has worked eight matches since leaving WWE, mostly for Control Your Narrative.