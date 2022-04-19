Backstage News on WWE’s Future Plans for Brand Split

With so many potential title unifications on the horizon, many have wondered what the future holds for the current WWE Brand Split.

Roman Reigns recently became both the WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion by taking the former title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns holds the top title for both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, but remains a member of the SmackDown roster. WWE has yet to formally address the next steps of the title unification process.

Also, with The Usos set to challenge RK-Bro, unifying the SmackDown Live and RAW Tag Team Titles, many are beginning to wonder if WWE is setting up the end of the Brand Split. Dave Meltzer recently touched on this subject during a new episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that Reigns is currently penciled in to headline WrestleMania Backlash, even though a program hasn’t been started for him just yet. In regards to the rumors about the Brand Split, Meltzer reports there are no plans to merge the roster at this time. However, Meltzer added that Vince McMahon could always change his mind.

With all that being said, things should become a lot more clear at WrestleMania Backlash. Check out the updated WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card for the updated lineup.