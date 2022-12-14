Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Comeback

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Tuesday titled, WWE’s Vince McMahon Faces Fresh Demands From Women Alleging Sexual Abuse.

In addition to McMahon facing new legal challenges stemming from alleged sexual misconduct, WSJ also reports that the former WWE boss is planning a comeback to the organization he stepped away from in July 2022 after running it for 40 years.

The internal reaction to the news of McMahon wanting back in WWE has been quite negative, according to Fightful Select. One source in WWE told Fightful that the news was “exhausting.” This person is hopeful that McMahon’s run with the company is in the rearview despite having a positive relationship with their former boss before he left in the summer.

Another star said they were concerned for the wrestlers that have been re-hired if McMahon did return as it was WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H who brought back numerous wrestlers that were cut by the McMahon regime.

A high-ranking WWE official isn’t concerned about a McMahon comeback, despite Vince still having final control over the company due to his stock holdings. The company has been in great shape since Vince left, with the stock price, television viewership and overall morale improving in the second half of this year.

"It would be a really selfish move for Vince to come back under any circumstances. The reason he left, how business has done since then — it'd be really selfish. But selfish activities are what led to him leaving in the first place." – Anonymous WWE source on Vince McMahon wanting to return

WWE Morale

One staff member stated that morale had increased tenfold since McMahon resigned and didn’t believe he would be back, whether he wanted to be or not.

A longtime employee said they also believe McMahon’s family will actively encourage him to remain retired, and they think McMahon’s return would do irreparable damage to the WWE brand. The same source said that the few doubters that thought WWE would collapse internally have been proven wrong, with one notable name even admitting as much.

The unanimous reaction among numerous WWE staffers, talent, and employees was that McMahon was not wanted back in his previous roles.