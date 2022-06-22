Bad News for Bryan Danielson

Fans hoping to see Bryan Danielson back in action soon may not want to hold their breath.

Danielson has been out of action ever since the Anarchy in the Arena match held at Double or Nothing late last month. He suffered an undisclosed injury that many within the company thought would only take a week or two to clear up.

As it turns out, things may be a bit more serious.

Bryan Danielson May Not Wrestle For A While

Bryan Danielson (Photo: AEW)

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live is reporting that sources have told him that Bryan Danielson is “definitely out” of the Forbidden Door PPV set for June 26. On top of that, Alvarez has been told that Danielson may not be wrestling again for a while.

Danielson is scheduled to make an appearance on the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite. He will be addressing his status for Forbidden Door and the Blood & Guts match set for June 29.

It won’t be long until we find out whether or not the report holds true.

While the extent of Danielson’s injury hasn’t been made public, many are obviously fearing that it may be related to head trauma. That is simply speculation at this time. Of course, Danielson was forced to retire at one point as WWE doctors wouldn’t clear him due to a history of concussions.

Danielson was eventually cleared to wrestle in WWE again. He had worked a safer style in the company, however, and certainly hasn’t taken things easy since jumping ship to AEW.