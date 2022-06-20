Bryan Danielson Status Update

There is an update on Bryan Danielson‘s status and it doesn’t appear to be ideal.

Danielson is one of the top stars on the AEW roster. He’s a current member of the Blackpool Combat Club and has been involved in a big storyline where bad blood is brewing between him and Eddie Kingston in the fight against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Unfortunately, Danielson has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury suffered during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Latest on Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson (Photo: AEW)

NJPW‘s Zack Sabre Jr. has been teasing a match with Bryan Danielson at the Forbidden Door PPV event on June 26. It’s a fantasy technical matchup for many but there is a chance it may not happen at this time.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that as of last Wednesday, Danielson had still not been cleared to return to the ring.

Meltzer suspects that if Danielson doesn’t appear for the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, then he likely won’t wrestle at Forbidden Door.

It would be a major blow to the crossover show if Danielson can’t perform.

As it stands now, Kazuchika Okada’s status for the card is up in the air. Andrade claims he was set to meet Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door but politics with Mexico’s two top promotions got in the way.

Plenty of NJPW stars are expected to attend Dynamite this week in the final push before Forbidden Door.