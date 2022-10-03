Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Mistakes Tony Khan & “Snake” Nick Khan

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has mistaken the two Khans in professional wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has appeared on Barstool’s Wrasslin’ show with Brandon Walker several times. AEW star MJF has the highest viewed videos on the show’s YouTube channel and makes sure to let Brandon know about it every time he appears on his show.

Barstool’s CEO Erika Nardini joined the WWE Board of Directors in 2020 to become the third female member of the then 12-person board. Earlier this month, Erika resigned from the company to focus more on her responsibilities at Barstool.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently sat down with Barstool competitor LADBible for an interview. It all may be a coincidence, but one thing is for certain, Dave Portnoy is not a fan of WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

Nick Khan Complains About Barstool Van Talk

In 2017, ESPN brought on popular Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat and PFT Commenter. They host the very successful Pardon My Take podcast and the worldwide leader in sports wanted to capitalize and connect with a younger audience. The show was ordered for a twenty-week run.

‘Barstool Van Talk’ aired for one glorious week before it was shelved, and Big Cat & PFT were sent out the door. It was reported that Nick Khan, who worked as a CAA talent agent at the time, sent screenshots to then ESPN president John Skipper of controversial posts by Barstool in the past.

Following its cancelation, former ESPN President John Skipper issued a statement and claimed that ESPN could not distance itself from Barstool’s “controversial” past.

“Effective immediately, I am cancelling Barstool Van Talk. While we had approval on the content of the show, I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content. Apart from this decision, we appreciate the efforts of Big Cat and PFT Commenter. They delivered the show they promised.”

Dave Portnoy Mistakes The Khans

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy has lived the American dream. He took his small self-published newspaper in Boston all the way to one of the most popular websites on the planet. The website has become such a destination that Hall of Famers like Deion Sanders are opting to work there over the NFL Network.

There are two things one you can count on when it comes to Dave Portnoy, almost everything he touches turns to gold and he holds a grudge better than everyone. Robbie Fox of Barstool announced that he will be interviewing Tony Khan today and El Presidente thought Tony was WWE co-CEO Nick Khan and fired off some insults.

“When he got Barstool Van Talk cancelled why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG as his guest and pretend that I didn’t know he was responsible? Did he think I was stupid or that I’d just forget or is he just that two faced?”

Dan Katz (AKA Big Cat) responded that Nick Khan was the one that got it canceled and not Tony. The AEW President chimed in and said “2 more different people we could not be” before promoting Dynamite and Rampage this week.

Portnoy apologized for confusing the two and called the WWE CEO a “snake”. Portnoy added Nick is full of s*** and Tony is the Khan that the company likes.

