Has Bayley Revealed The Name Of Her New Stable?

It appears that the stable of Bayley, IYO SKY (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai has a name.

SummerSlam Shakes Up The Women’s Division

Last night, at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch challenged for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Title in the opening match. Belair picked up the win after 15 minutes of back and forth action.

Following Bianca’s win, Lynch hugged Belair, before the duo were confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai).

Last night after SummerSlam, WWE posted a post-show interview with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY after their surprise return. However, the trio did not say much about their actions last night.

Bayley’s Stable Name Revealed?

This afternoon, Bayley tweeted out a photo of the group with the caption “CONTROL.” The tweet was retweeted by the official WWE account. The name is not confirmed but we might not have to wait too long to find out more because the trio is scheduled to appear this Monday night on Raw so we should know more in just over 24 hours.

Bayley followed up that tweet by quoting Janet Jackson.

Here is the Janet Jackson quote she included in a follow-up tweet:

"This is a story about control My control Control of what I say Control of what I dp And this time, I'm gonna do it my way I hope you enjoy this as much as I do Are we ready? I am 'Cause it's all about control And I've got lots of it” - @JanetJackson @WWE"

As noted earlier, it looks like Bayley’s faction will feud with Lynch, Belair and possibly one other woman but a possible injury may force WWE to change their plans.

