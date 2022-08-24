Bayley Reveals Sasha Banks Tribute From Raw

Bayley has confirmed that she paid tribute to her longtime rival and real-life friend Sasha Banks during her match on this week’s episode of Raw.

The former women’s champion competed in a match against Aliyah. She defeated the young star after a short fight on this week’s episode of the Red Branded show.

She later took on her Instagram to share video of a moment from her bout. It was a recreation of a spot from her famous NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match against Sasha Banks:

Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been crossing paths since their days in NXT. The two alongside Charlotte and Becky Lynch became known as the Four Horsewomen.

It was during this time that the two had a highly praised match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. This bout inspired many young females to pursue a career in wrestling, including a current NXT star as well.

The two continued their love hate relationship after being called up to the main roster. They even became the Inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions when the titles were first introduced in 2019.

Sasha Banks is currently away from WWE after walking out of the company in May. Bayley on the other hand is leading the faction of Dakota Kai and IO Sky. They recently became the first finalist in the tournament for the vacant women’s tag team titles.