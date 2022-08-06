Bayley Reveals Which NXT Star She Considers Her ‘Wrestling Baby’

Bayley made her wrestling debut in 2008 and joined NXT in 2013. Since then, the former women’s champion hasn’t looked back and she has only become more successful with each passing year. In her almost decade long WWE career, the former women’s champion has also inspired many young talents to pursue wrestling. One such talent is the current NXT star Indi Hartwell, who Bayley considers to be her ‘wrestling baby.’

The female star recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Speaking about her rehab from the recent ACL injury, the former champion discussed how she worked with NXT 2.0 stars in the performance center during her recovery. She also explained why she has a soft spot for Hartwell:

“At first I went in just wanting to train with Indi Hartwell because she is, to me what I call our little wrestling baby. Because she is the first person, at least in my knowledge that [started] training because of the match I had with Sasha [Banks] at [Takeover] Brooklyn.

She said she watched that match and the next day she signed up for wrestling training.” revealed Bayley, “So the fact that she made it to NXT and she’s been there for a few years has been [incredible]. When she got signed, I couldn’t believe it. I’m like ‘Our little baby made it!’ So I always had a soft spot for her.”

