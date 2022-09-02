Bayley Supports Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘100%, No Matter What’

Bayley supports Sasha Banks and Naomi “100 percent, no matter what” amidst their current hiatus from WWE.

Back on the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, both Banks and Naomi, then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, walked out of RAW over creative differences. The pair were subsequently suspended, and even the commentary team took some shots at the pair on live TV.

There were reportedly plans for both Banks and Naomi to enter into storylines for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles, while remaining Tag Team Champions, but both losing their respective title pursuits. This was something seen as disrespectful, prompting the walkout.

In their absence, new Tag Team Champions have been crowned, and a new team has hit the scene. That being the returning Bayley, along with Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

This weekend at Clash At The Castle in Wales, the trio will take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

WWE.com

Recently, Bayley spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype up the pay-per-view (PPV), and was asked about the ongoing situation with Banks and Naomi. The RAW star said she supports her friends “100 percent.”

“I haven’t thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise,” Bayley said. “I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what.”

With Vince McMahon now out at WWE, Banks and Naomi are reportedly expected to return “any week now,” as their issues were with the former Chairman. It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to re-introduce the pair when the time comes.