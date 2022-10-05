Bayley Teases Potential Return To NXT

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley has teased potentially returning to the NXT brand.

Currently, Bayley is involved in the RAW Women’s Title picture over on Monday Nights, but she appears to have some interest in making a return to NXT soon after this week’s episode.

During a Grayson Waller Effect segment involving Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, it was announced that the pair will pick the other’s opponents over the next two weeks.

The guidelines for the ordeal indicated that ‘the entire WWE roster is fair game.’ Perez and Jade are slated to face off at the NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view (PPV) on October 22.

With the possibility of one of these ladies facing off against a main roster star looming, Bayley took to Twitter to seemingly throw her name in the hat.

Anyone on the roster huh….? https://t.co/Y2Ql8Naopp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2022

It’s not unusual for main roster stars to appear on NXT; with several having done so already this year such as AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Natalya, and Dolph Ziggler.

On this week’s show, Butch & Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes made an appearance, wrestling NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Holland and Butch were defeated thanks to some interference from Imperium.

Bayley

As for Bayley, her last appearance on WWE NXT was back in June of 2020 when she and Sasha Banks defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Shotzi & Tegan Nox.