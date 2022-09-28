Bayley Reveals Which Veteran From Past She Wants To Face

Bayley has achieved a lot of things in her ten years long WWE career. While there are still things she wants to do in the company, the bigger goal for her is to leave the place better than when she started.

The former champion recently spoke to The Five Count podcast. When asked which star from the past she would be interested in wrestling, she took the name of Lita:

“Yeah, I guess I would say Lita because she was my childhood hero. I feel like that would just be the cherry on top for my story of my career.” – Bayley

‘Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day’: Bayley

The leader of Damage CTRL then discussed her goals in wrestling. She mentioned how winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania are on her list. Ultimately though, it’s all about leaving the women’s division in good hands:

“There’s still a lot. There’s a lot of women in NXT that I would love to tell some stories with but I still haven’t main evented WrestleMania. I feel like that’s a big deal to everybody especially because it’s been done a couple times now in the Women’s Division. I would love to do that or just have a singles title match at WrestleMania.

[I] would love to win the Royal Rumble, but those are just little things. I think the bigger picture is just to leave the division in good hands. That’s what Damage CTRL is all about. I wrote on a post that Rome wasn’t built in a day. So I know it’s gonna be a little bit so I can feel satisfied.”

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription