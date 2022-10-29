Bayley Wants to See WWE Introduce a Women’s Mid-Card Championship

Is WWE prepared to add another singles championship to its women’s division? Bayley certainly hopes so.

In the Men’s division, each brand has a mid-card championship, the United States title (Raw,) the Intercontinental title (SmackDown,) or the North American Championship (NXT.)

In AEW, the company has a Women’s World Championship (and currently an Interim Women’s World Champion) but also has the AEW TBS title held by Jade Cargill.

WWE does not have a mid-card title for their women’s division, only the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Mid-Card Championship

Bayley has had reigns as the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Women’s Championships, and is a multi-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the Role Model said it wouldn’t hurt WWE to introduce a mid-card title for their women’s division.

“I mean, it wouldn’t hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it’s just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women’s Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them.

“So if that’s what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it’s going to be a benefit for the division.”

WWE introduced their Women’s Tag Team Titles in early 2019 which fans, and Bayley herself, had been calling on for some time.

Bayley and Sasha Banks would become the first Women’s Tag Team Champions, winning a tag-team Elimination Chamber match.

Rallying Support

Bayley is hopeful to see WWE introduce a women’s mid-card title, but she’s not the only one.

Speaking to SEScoops’ own Steve Fall earlier this month, Raquel Rodriguez expressed her desire for a mid-card title.

“I think that would be something so great for the women’s division especially because we have so much diversity in the women’s division.”

Rodriguez is a former NXT Women’s Champion, NXT Women’s Tag Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.