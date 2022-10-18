Becky Lynch Appears at Event In New York Without an Arm Brace

Becky Lynch was injured during her match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

The EST avenged her quick defeat against Big Time Becks at last year’s SummerSlam and defeated Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) appeared and surrounded the two stars in the middle of the ring. Becky turned babyface and stood by Belair’s side and the heels retreated.

On the next episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL attacked Becky backstage as a way to right Lynch off of television as she recovers from a separated shoulder.

After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. pic.twitter.com/eaWeubYqso — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022

Becky Lynch Appears At AW New York

Becky Lynch appeared today during the Advertise Week New York marketing event. The 35-year-old was there to discuss wrestling and was not wearing an arm brace anymore. It was reported earlier today by Fightful Select that Becky is not close to returning to the company from injury.

During the interview at AW New York, Becky stated that the worst match of her career was the one that she wasn’t nervous for.

I want to get people involved emotionally. How do I want them to feel after this? How do I get them to care? I think when your focus is on the job, on the task at hand, then it is a lot easier to forget about all the extra noise. All the extra pressure that is on you. Of course, when you are going out there in front of 100,000 people for WrestleMania you are nervous. But it is a good kind of nervousness. I’ve only ever not been nervous for one match and it was the worst match I ever had. So now any time the nerves get to me I’m like ‘oh this is good’.