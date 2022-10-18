Becky Lynch Appears at Event In New York Without an Arm Brace

Becky Lynch was injured during her match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
The EST avenged her quick defeat against Big Time Becks at last year’s SummerSlam and defeated Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.
After the match, Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) appeared and surrounded the two stars in the middle of the ring. Becky turned babyface and stood by Belair’s side and the heels retreated.
On the next episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL attacked Becky backstage as a way to right Lynch off of television as she recovers from a separated shoulder.
Becky Lynch Appears At AW New York
Becky Lynch appeared today during the Advertise Week New York marketing event. The 35-year-old was there to discuss wrestling and was not wearing an arm brace anymore. It was reported earlier today by Fightful Select that Becky is not close to returning to the company from injury.
During the interview at AW New York, Becky stated that the worst match of her career was the one that she wasn’t nervous for.