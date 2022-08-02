Becky Lynch Confirms Injury, Taking Time Off From WWE

WWE did an injury angle on Monday’s episode of Raw for an injured Becky Lynch, who was in a sling.

As previously reported, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday.

Lynch opened Raw with an in-ring promo where she talked about how she credits Belair for pushing her to be the B.E.S.T. every week since returning at last year’s SummerSlam. She quickly defeated Belair to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion at that event.

Lynch talked about how on Saturday night, she realized who she is, and that’s The Man. Belair came out to the ring, and Lynch left after exchanging some respectful words. While Belair was doing her promo, we saw Lynch being attacked by Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai. Belair ran to the backstage area, but it was too late.

This injury angle indicates Lynch will be out of action for an extended period of time and could potentially need surgery. A separated shoulder typically takes between two and 12 weeks to recover from.

We wish Lynch a speedy recovery.