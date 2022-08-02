Monday, August 1, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Becky Lynch Confirms Injury, Taking Time Off From WWE

By Andrew Ravens
Becky Lynch
Latest Wrestling News

WWE did an injury angle on Monday’s episode of Raw for an injured Becky Lynch, who was in a sling. 

As previously reported, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam on Saturday. 

Lynch opened Raw with an in-ring promo where she talked about how she credits Belair for pushing her to be the B.E.S.T. every week since returning at last year’s SummerSlam. She quickly defeated Belair to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion at that event. 

Lynch talked about how on Saturday night, she realized who she is, and that’s The Man. Belair came out to the ring, and Lynch left after exchanging some respectful words. While Belair was doing her promo, we saw Lynch being attacked by Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai. Belair ran to the backstage area, but it was too late. 

This injury angle indicates Lynch will be out of action for an extended period of time and could potentially need surgery. A separated shoulder typically takes between two and 12 weeks to recover from. 

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1554259110480199681

We wish Lynch a speedy recovery. 

Follow SEScoops

63,818FansLike
1,174FollowersFollow
14,602FollowersFollow
4,380SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker