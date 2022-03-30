Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look After Bianca Belair Haircut

By Ryan Droste
Becky Lynch

Monday’s WrestleMania go-home edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw Bianca Belair take a pair of scissors to Becky Lynch‘s trademark red hair.

That’s right, Belair went full-on Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and clipped off some of the Irish Lass’s hair. Since that point, not much has been seen from the RAW Women’s Champion.

That changed on Wednesday. Lynch posted a pair of pictures to her Twitter account with the caption, “Jokes on you @BiancaBelairWWE. I look cool af. #WrestleMania.”

Lynch and Belair will go toe-to-toe during night one of WWE WrestleMania 38 this Saturday night. Current reports indicate that their match will open the show, though that is obviously subject to change until the event itself starts.

WWE WrestleMania 38’s Full Card

Here is the full card for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

  • WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
    Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
    The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
    Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing
  • KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
    Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  • Anything Goes Match
    Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
    RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
  • WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
    Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women’s Championship belt? Let us know in the comments section below!

