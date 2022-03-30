Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look After Bianca Belair Haircut

Monday’s WrestleMania go-home edition of WWE Monday Night RAW saw Bianca Belair take a pair of scissors to Becky Lynch‘s trademark red hair.

That’s right, Belair went full-on Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and clipped off some of the Irish Lass’s hair. Since that point, not much has been seen from the RAW Women’s Champion.

That changed on Wednesday. Lynch posted a pair of pictures to her Twitter account with the caption, “Jokes on you @BiancaBelairWWE. I look cool af. #WrestleMania.”

Lynch and Belair will go toe-to-toe during night one of WWE WrestleMania 38 this Saturday night. Current reports indicate that their match will open the show, though that is obviously subject to change until the event itself starts.

WWE WrestleMania 38’s Full Card

Here is the full card for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon's Choosing

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

