Becky Lynch Named One of the World’s “Top Female Game-Changers”

Glazia Magazine has named WWE Superstar Becky Lynch one of the Top Female Game-Changers in the 21st Century.

Big Time Becks is in pretty good company. Some of the other honorees include:

US Vice President Kamala Harris

First Lady Michelle Obama

Activist Greta Thunberg

Model and beauty queen Agbani Darego

World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Media mogul Mo Abudu

So very cool to be named along side these amazing women. We rely on each other to change the game for all. https://t.co/R77bVhMror — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 13, 2022

Glazia’s profile on Lynch says, “Lynch stands for [equality] and women empowerment in every sector.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion is also quoted saying, “With women empowerment and women coming together, it’s not about being better than the guys or whatever. It’s not just about collaboration; it’s about being equal people and having more of a highlight on women’s athletics, and just women being equal in every aspect.”

Congratulation to Becky Lynch.