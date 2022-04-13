Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Becky Lynch Named One of the World’s “Top Female Game-Changers”

By Michael Reichlin
Becky Lynch

Glazia Magazine has named WWE Superstar Becky Lynch one of the Top Female Game-Changers in the 21st Century.

Big Time Becks is in pretty good company. Some of the other honorees include:

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris
  • First Lady Michelle Obama
  • Activist Greta Thunberg
  • Model and beauty queen Agbani Darego
  • World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  • Media mogul Mo Abudu

Glazia’s profile on Lynch says, “Lynch stands for [equality] and women empowerment in every sector.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion is also quoted saying, “With women empowerment and women coming together, it’s not about being better than the guys or whatever. It’s not just about collaboration; it’s about being equal people and having more of a highlight on women’s athletics, and just women being equal in every aspect.”

Congratulation to Becky Lynch.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
