Becky Lynch Named One of the World’s “Top Female Game-Changers”

Glazia Magazine has named WWE Superstar Becky Lynch one of the Top Female Game-Changers in the 21st Century.
Big Time Becks is in pretty good company. Some of the other honorees include:
- US Vice President Kamala Harris
- First Lady Michelle Obama
- Activist Greta Thunberg
- Model and beauty queen Agbani Darego
- World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Media mogul Mo Abudu
Glazia’s profile on Lynch says, “Lynch stands for [equality] and women empowerment in every sector.
The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion is also quoted saying, “With women empowerment and women coming together, it’s not about being better than the guys or whatever. It’s not just about collaboration; it’s about being equal people and having more of a highlight on women’s athletics, and just women being equal in every aspect.”
Congratulation to Becky Lynch.