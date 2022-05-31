Becky Lynch Gives Nod To Chris Jericho During & After WWE Raw

“Big Time” Becky Lynch is a fan of what Chris Jericho has been doing as of late.

During the May 30 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky referred to herself as a “wizard.” This was a nod to Jericho, who has portrayed himself as a sports entertainer on AEW TV and is a self-proclaimed wizard, throwing fireballs at his foes.

After the show, Becky took to her Twitter account to give a shoutout to Jericho.

“I’m a magician. I made her title disappear in 26 seconds” – Becky Lynch, tonight.



I preferred that line.



No heat @IAmJericho https://t.co/5AzpuDepqd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 31, 2022

Jericho has yet to respond but one is likely to assume that he’ll take great joy in seeing Becky’s nod.

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5. This will be a triple threat title match with Asuka also involved.

As for Jericho, he is fresh off a victory at AEW Double or Nothing this past weekend. His faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, defeated Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match.