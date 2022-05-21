Becky Lynch Reportedly Pitched Raw Main Event

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw put WWE in a strange position in regards to the already announced Raw main event. This is where Becky Lynch came to the rescue and pitched the alternative match to close the show.

WWE had originally planned a six-pack challenge to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair for this week’s episode of Raw.

However, the company was put in an awkward position because Sasha Banks and Naomi who were supposed to compete in the match walked out of the show.

Vince McMahon was informed about it after the show had already gone on air and they had announced the main event. This is when Becky Lynch suggested the alternative idea.

Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Man suggested a one-on-one #1 contenders match instead and offered to put over Asuka in the main event of the show.

This worked because WWE is trying to save a rematch between Lynch and Belair for a major PPV. So she couldn’t win the championship contender match.

The match saw Becky trying to use Asuka’s umbrella as a foreign object. However, the Japanese star blew green mist in her eyes and pinned her for the win.

Asuka will now challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at the Hell In A Cell PPV. The show will take place from Allstate Arena in Chicago on June 6.