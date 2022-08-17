Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Becky Lynch Provides Injury Recovery Update

By Andrew Ravens
Saul Badman
Latest Wrestling News

Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action for several months due to injury. However, her recovery is going well, and she is remaining optimistic. 

She suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. On the August 1st episode of Raw, she was written off television by being attacked by Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai. 

Becky Lynch Shares Good News

While doing a recent Instagram Live with The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Brian Gewirtz, Lynch talked about her progress while rehabbing the injury. 

“Hopefully, in the next couple of months. Now that I got bad wing, I have a little bit more time to dedicate to it,” Lynch said about writing her book. “Yeah, I feel like I got a little bit more mobility in it [shoulder] because when it happened, it was so painful that I was like, ‘oh no, I’m going to be out for a long, long time.’ But now, it’s healing up really quick. I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling good. I’m hoping it won’t be much time at all.”

SEScoops wishes Becky Lynch a speedy recovery from this injury.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to SEScoops for the transcription.

Follow SEScoops
63,770FansLike
1,211FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,630FollowersFollow
4,410SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events