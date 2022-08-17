Becky Lynch Provides Injury Recovery Update

Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action for several months due to injury. However, her recovery is going well, and she is remaining optimistic.

She suffered a separated shoulder during her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. On the August 1st episode of Raw, she was written off television by being attacked by Bayley, IYO Sky (Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai.

Becky Lynch Shares Good News

While doing a recent Instagram Live with The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Brian Gewirtz, Lynch talked about her progress while rehabbing the injury.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of months. Now that I got bad wing, I have a little bit more time to dedicate to it,” Lynch said about writing her book. “Yeah, I feel like I got a little bit more mobility in it [shoulder] because when it happened, it was so painful that I was like, ‘oh no, I’m going to be out for a long, long time.’ But now, it’s healing up really quick. I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling good. I’m hoping it won’t be much time at all.”

Interesting. Becky is hoping she can finish up her book in the next few months. Really can’t wait for that! Also says she’s feeling fine from her injury. pic.twitter.com/ac2CawKlKE — ???? ?????? (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 16, 2022

