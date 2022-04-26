Becky Lynch: WWE’s Women’s Division is “On Another Level”

Becky Lynch says the women’s division in WWE is far superior to AEW‘s.

WWE is heading overseas this week for the annual post-WrestleMania European tour. The company is still running shows in the US this weekend, including a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” house show from Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center.

Big Time Becks called in to Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut Of The Day to promote the Lakeland event and had some interesting things to say about the state of AEW’s women’s division.

She sees two big issues with the AEW women’s division:

They don’t feature women prominently, as WWE does The women in AEW are not on “the same level” as WWE

Frankly, they’re not as good as we are

Lynch was asked if she feels motivated by having competition from AEW. She wishes that was the case, but she’s not feeling the heat.

“I wish I could say ‘yes,’ but, unfortunately, I don’t think they are represented the way we are, they don’t get as much time as we get and frankly, they’re not as good as we are,” said Lynch (via Fightful).

Lynch went on to say that WWE has the best women’s division in the world — and it’s not even close.

“Competition is great and it’s great for there to be another place and I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day,” she said. “I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves. Competition is always great. Over here, we’re on another level.”

Listen to Becky Lynch’s appearance on Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut of the Day:

WWE & AEW’s Women’s Divisions

Top female competitors in WWE include Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Carmela, Naomi, Natalya and Liv Morgan.

Top female competitors in AEW include Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, TNT Champion Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho and Riho.