Becky Lynch Tells Her Favorite Vince McMahon Story

Vince McMahon was notorious for being a workaholic and not taking any time off before his retirement. The one time he did take a holiday, the wrestling veteran came up with the biggest spectacle of the wrestling business, according to Becky Lynch. Adam’s Apple on YouTube recently caught up with The Man.

When asked about her favorite Vince McMahon story in light of his retirement, Becky recalled the time she asked the boss about taking Holidays:

“Probably, I sat down with him [and asked] ‘Hey Vince, you ever take any time off?'” recalled Becky Lynch, “He’s like ‘Well, one time I took a holiday and I was lying on the beach. I couldn’t relax. Then I came back and I said you know what we’re gonna do? We’re gonna do a big event. It’s gonna be like the SuperBowl and we’re gonna call it WrestleMania.’ I was like ‘Well Vince, I think you should take more Holidays.'”

Apart from this, Lynch was also asked about her favorite match. Replying to it, she said that currently it’s the WrestleMania 38 bout against Bianca Belair. She mentioned how they stole the show at the Grandest Stage Of Them All and got people talking.

Becky Lynch is currently scheduled to face Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in a WrestleMania rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship this Saturday.

