Bianca Belair Reacts to Cutting Becky Lynch’s Hair During WWE Raw

For the final to their match at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair ended up cutting off some of Becky Lynch‘s hair Monday night during WWE Raw.

After Raw went off the air, Belair appeared on Raw Talk with Sarah Schreiber. Belair commented on the segment in an effort to continue to build interest in the pair’s WWE Raw Championship match this weekend at WrestleMania.

“Tonight was wild,” Belair said. “I thought I’d seen all of Becky’s tricks, but never in a million years did I think she’d show up with a pair of scissors to try and cut my braid. I’ve told her so many times already, ‘Don’t you dare touch my braid.’ And she dared anyway, and this is what happens [Belair then held up Becky’s hair].”

Belair also said, “If Becky hasn’t learned yet, there’s nothing she can do to stop me from taking her title at WrestleMania.”

As noted, Lynch attempted to cut Belair’s hair first in their brawl after a steel chair shot. However, Belair fought back and hit two KODs before grabbing the scissors and going a little Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake on her opponent instead. After cutting Lynch’s hair, the Raw live crowd chanted “you deserve it” at Lynch.

Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

