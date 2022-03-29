Bianca Belair Reacts to Cutting Becky Lynch’s Hair During WWE Raw

For the final to their match at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair ended up cutting off some of Becky Lynch‘s hair Monday night during WWE Raw.
After Raw went off the air, Belair appeared on Raw Talk with Sarah Schreiber. Belair commented on the segment in an effort to continue to build interest in the pair’s WWE Raw Championship match this weekend at WrestleMania.
“Tonight was wild,” Belair said. “I thought I’d seen all of Becky’s tricks, but never in a million years did I think she’d show up with a pair of scissors to try and cut my braid. I’ve told her so many times already, ‘Don’t you dare touch my braid.’ And she dared anyway, and this is what happens [Belair then held up Becky’s hair].”
Belair also said, “If Becky hasn’t learned yet, there’s nothing she can do to stop me from taking her title at WrestleMania.”
As noted, Lynch attempted to cut Belair’s hair first in their brawl after a steel chair shot. However, Belair fought back and hit two KODs before grabbing the scissors and going a little Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake on her opponent instead. After cutting Lynch’s hair, the Raw live crowd chanted “you deserve it” at Lynch.
Here are the cards for both nights of WrestleMania 38 this weekend as things stand right now:
Night One
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. An Opponent of Vince McMahon’s Choosing
- KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin
Night Two
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
- Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
As you prepare for WrestleMania, be sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.