Bianca Belair Calls Out Charlotte Flair For Saudi Showdown

Bianca Belair wants a match with Charlotte Flair in Saudi Arabia.

Belair mentioned the idea during an interview on “The Mayman Show.” Prior to WWE‘s last Saudi show, Belair had a match with Flair that ended in a disqualification.

She’d like to run things back, but this time, in a Last Woman Standing match.

“What better place to do than Saudi Arabia?” Belair said. “I had a match with Charlotte Flair before Crown Jewel before we flew out, and it ended in a DQ, so we need to do it again … It could definitely be a Last Woman Standing.

“I mean, I feel like we are both women that would throw it all out there and throw it on the line and really show, like, who has what it takes, who really is the toughest of them all.”

Currently, Belair reigns as the RAW Women’s Champion on Monday nights and is locked in a feud with Carmella. She successfully retained her title against Carmella at both Money In The Bank and on RAW this week.

Flair, on the other hand, has been taking some time off after dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey. She recently got married to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo.

It will be interesting to see how Flair is brought back creatively after her loss to Rousey, who also just dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Liv Morgan.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.