Bianca Belair Shares Frustration with Opponent Changes During Title Reign

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has expressed frustration about having opponent changes during her title reigns.

The champion is currently in a feud with Carmella, who stepped in as a replacement for Rhea Ripley. WWE wanted Ripley to challenge Belair at Money in the Bank on July 2.

However, she suffered an injury, and the company gave Carmella the opportunity. A similar situation happened last year when Carmella had to step in to replace Bayley due to injury to face Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

In an interview with The Corner Podcast’s Andreas Hale and Kel Dansby, Belair shared that dealing with opponent changes can be frustrating. She doesn’t blame anyone, but she expressed disappointment that feuds haven’t gone as planned.

“…It’s difficult, and it gets frustrating with me sometimes. I felt like even with my Smackdown title reign, I wasn’t able to live up to the full potential of Smackdown Women’s Champion, just with how short the reign was and also with my title feuds,” said Belair. She mentioned how Carmella replaced Bayley last year and that she misses her.

“…Bayley getting injured and then have Carmella having to step in at Summerslam and I feel like not being able to have these amazing matches with that I could have had in my title reign and being able to go up against other great competitors to prove that I’m a champion and then getting cut short and fast forward now it’s like deja vu. It’s happening all over again.”

Although it can be difficult, Belair believes that it’s making her a better competitor and that she is dependable.

Will Bianca Belair Continue her Feud with Carmella for Summerslam?

The feud between Belair and Carmella is still ongoing, but it’s unclear has changed their mind. Belair defeated Carmella at Money in the Bank, which could’ve ended the feud.

However, Carmella defeated Belair at Monday Night Raw on July 11 in her rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship by count out due to interference by Becky Lynch.

Carmella’s win should set up another match against Belair, but before the match, Lynch demanded that she gets to challenge the champion at Summerslam on July 30.

Belair finds herself in the same situation she faced last year, with the same potential opponents going into Summerslam as champion.

It’s unclear what plans the company has for Belair or who she will defend her title against. Hopefully, for Belair, she doesn’t lose her championship again at Summerslam.