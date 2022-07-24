Bianca Belair Calls WWE Raw Superstar the Next “Heavyweight World Champion”

Bianca Belair knows all about winning championships in WWE.

The winner of the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match, Belair would capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, in the main event of the show.

A year later, Belair would capture the Raw Women’s Championship, dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 this past April.

Belair’s Pick

Belair is no stranger to championship gold, but also sees big things in the future of Montez Ford.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Styles on Hot 97 radio, Belair praised her husband’s in-ring work and called him the next WWE World Champion (via Sportskeeda)

“There’s a lot of talk right now about Montez Ford. He’s the next Heavyweight World Champion. He’s been in the gym. He’s been changing his physique… I’m excited for the future for him. He has so much potential. He’s really focused on this tag team thing right now with Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits are doing amazing things. All I can say is it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when for my husband. I’m putting it out there.”

The People’s Endorsement

Bianca Belair isn’t the only WWE Superstar to see big things in Montez Ford’s future.

Last week, The Rock praised Ford as the “whole package” in the latest positive message from the ‘Brahma Bull.’

In February this year, The Rock agreed with Belair’s mindset that Ford will be a future WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE has also reportedly been high on Ford, admiring his in-ring work and charisma.