Bianca Belair Comments On Importance Of Representation

Bianca Belair is living her dream in the pro wrestling world as the Raw women’s champion right now. Though she doesn’t want people to just watch her winning the matches and titles. The female star instead wants them to see themselves and believe that it’s possible for them too.

The EST had an interview with Rebellious Noise Pro Wrestling. When asked about the importance of representation, she revealed two quotes which she lives by:

“It’s very important. I always live by the quote, ‘Representation is not a request, it’s a requirement.’ So it’s very important for me to be able to relate to other people and identify with other people.” said Bianca Belair, “Another quote out there that I heard with someone that was like ‘Listen if you see me and you get inspired, I’m not really the inspiration, you just see yourself in me. So you are the inspiration.’

That’s what I really want people to see when they see me. I don’t want them to see someone that they’re watching doing moves in the ring or winning championships. I want them to see themselves and see that what I’m doing, it’s very possible for them to do as well.”

You can check out Bianca Belair’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription