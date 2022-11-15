Bianca Belair Aims to be Successful Outside the ‘Wrestling Bubble’

Bianca Belair has lofty dreams that extend far beyond the squared circle. The EST of WWE has been the Raw Women’s Champion since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 back in April. 7 months later, her career is looking more promising than ever.

Belair signed William Morris Endeavor (WME) in August. The powerhouse Hollywood agency will help build her brand across podcasting, acting, marketing and more.

During a recent interview with Metro, she spoke about her desire to always branch out into new areas and challenge herself creatively.

“I’m super excited for it,” Belair said of the WME partnership. “I don’t like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilize all of my talents. At one point in my life, I’d have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!”

Belair and husband Montez Ford are working on a new show that will air on Hulu some time in 2023. If she has here way, that’s just the beginning.

Hollywood Dreams

Belair wants to see herself on the big screen and would love star in a film opposite WWE legends such as The Rock or John Cena. She credits them both for creating the blueprint for WWE Superstars to transition and do multiple things.

The Rock and John Cena have both moved on from being full-time Superstars, although there’s hope each of them will get back in the ring one day.

The allure of Hollywood can be very powerful, but Belair insists that she’s not looking to leave WWE any time soon. She wants the best of both worlds, and thinks it’s possible to become successful outside of WWE and then use her fame to draw new fans to pro wrestling.

“I can’t think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar,” she continued. “I’m still in the business. I’m just getting started. I’m still honing my craft.”

“I have so much more to do, but right now I’m just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product. That’s my goal.” – Bianca Belair

Belair is set compete in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month. As team captain, she’ll lead Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and one more partner (TBD) into battle against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley.