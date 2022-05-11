Bianca Belair: WrestleMania 38 Match With Becky Lynch Was ‘Hard to Follow’ for Others

Bianca Belair may have not been the main event of WrestleMania 38 this year, but she knows her match with Becky Lynch was tough to follow.

Belair was recently a guest on the “Ring The Belle” podcast and discussed not getting the main event nod for Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas this year.

While Belair acknowledged that every match on the card deserved to be at WrestleMania, she knew she and Lynch’s match was hard to follow.

“Well, for me, we [Belair & Becky Lynch] are the only two women that have won the main event of Wrestlemania so automatically, you know, for us, that was a huge match. But what I’ll say is every match on the card was deserving to be on Wrestlemania.

“But I’ll say it was hard to follow that and so when you put on a match where it’s hard for anybody to follow, that means nobody is supposed to follow it.”

Lynch put her RAW Women’s Title up for grabs against Belair, with the latter pulling off the win in what was, arguably, the best match of the weekend. Although, they certainly had some competition.

Immediately following their match was a bout between Seth Rollins and the returning Cody Rhodes which also left fans in amazement.

Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s long-awaited return to in-ring action ended up being the main event, and was a nostalgia-filled parade of entertainment alongside Kevin Owens.

However, in terms of pure wrestling, there’s certainly an argument to be made that Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch’s match stole the show.

