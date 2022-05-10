What Happened With Bianca Belair After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was very much active when the cameras stopped rolling for the May 9 episode of Raw.

During Raw, Asuka was granted a non-title opportunity against Belair by Adam Pearce and Becky Lynch was furious that “The Empress” was being handed a match.

Asuka said that Lynch left in April 2020 to become a mother, but is acting like a baby.

In the main event, Belair faced Asuka in a Championship Contender’s Match, which “The EST” won via disqualification when Lynch interfered.

In the post-show dark match for the Hartford, Connecticut crowd, Belair faced Becky with the championship on the line. Belair retained her title against “Big Time Becks” after hitting her with the KOD.

What’s next for Becky and Belair? What about Asuka?

A returning Asuka confronts Becky Lynch on the April 25, 2022, edition of Monday Night Raw.

With Becky attacking Belair, it appears that their feud isn’t over just yet, and fans can expect a rematch between the current and former Raw Women’s Champion.

This is an interesting move considering that Asuka, upon her return to WWE TV two weeks ago, seemingly began a feud with Lynch, confronting her during a promo about regaining the Raw Women’s Title. Perhaps we’re in store for a triple threat?

If a rematch is in the works between “The Man” and “The EST,” it will likely be at Hell in a Cell 2022 which will take place on June 5.

So far, no matches have been confirmed for WWE’s next Premium Live Event.