AEW’s PPV Schedule Could Be Changing

AEW has proven to be popular with fans ever since the company began back in January 2019.

In May of that year, the promotion held its first Pay Per View, Double or Nothing, and the company now hosts a handful of Pay Per Views a year.

In addition to Double or Nothing, AEW also hosts annual Revolution, All Out and Full Gear events.

This year, AEW added the Forbidden Door show to its schedule, but now a major change is coming.

Changing up the Schedule

AEW All Out logo

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, it was reported that more Pay Per Views may be coming to AEW.

More specifically, WarnerMedia has been interested in adding more Pay Per Views, and AEW are in agreement with that plan.

Andrew Zarian explained that AEW had made it clear that when it comes to Pay Per Views “they would love to do them more.”

Zarian also noted that the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor Pay Per View announcement came days after he was told that Warner Media wanted more shows from All Elite Wrestling.

Its speculated that Death Before Dishonor could be a test between AEW and B/R Live to see if there is enough demand from the audience to have more shows in this format.

Zarian also speculated that a new deal may already be in place between Tony Khan and WarnerMedia for the latter to air ROH content.

AEW has not confirmed any new Pay Per Views, though it is believed that one of their Dynamite special events could be turned into a fully-fledged weekend event.