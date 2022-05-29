Injured WWE Star Big E Removes Neck Brace

In what could be a positive sign, Big E has been able to finally remove his neck brace.

During the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a broken neck. The former WWE Champion was given an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside.

Big E landed on his neck and was stretchered out of the arena.

The good news right away was that E was able to move all his extremities and there was no spinal damage. He was also initially told he wouldn’t need surgery but his C1 wasn’t healing as well as he hoped.

Big E was told to leave the neck brace on in hopes of avoiding fusion surgery.

It looks like there is reason to be optimistic as E took to his Instagram account to reveal he has been able to remove his neck brace.

Looks like Big E has been able to ditch his neck brace



We at SEScoops wish Big E a full and speedy recovery.