Big E Helping WWE Scout Talent at IMG Academy Tryouts

Recruiting talent is a crucial component of ensuring WWE has a bright future.

WWE will hold its next tryout camp later this week, according to Sports Illustrated. The two-day event will take place from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The prep school touts itself as, “the world’s foremost authority in athletic, academic and personal development.”

Approximately 30 to 35 athletes are expected to participate. WWE’s recruiting philosophy has evolved over the past few years. After a period of time focusing on wrestlers from the independent scene, the strategy has shifted to signing elite collegiate athletes.

The WWE NIL (Next in Line) program has been at the forefront of the new initiative.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has high hopes for this week. He wrote on Twitter, “As WWE continues to invest in recruiting college athletes, IMG Academy is an ideal venue for this week’s tryout. The next great Superstar just may be in attendance…”

Big E Scouting Talent for WWE

The IMG tryouts will mark WWE’s third big tryout camp of the year. 18 developmental contracts were awarded during WrestleMania weekend tryouts. Another 15 athletes were signed during SummerSlam weekend.

Big E will be in attendance for this week’s tryouts. James Kimball, WWE’s Head of Talent Operations and Strategy, says the former WWE Champion will have a big role in the process.

“E is such a critical part of what we’re doing,” says Kimball. “This recruitment strategy is really hitting home for him, and it’s something we should have had when he was a collegiate student-athlete at Iowa. He’s such a great ambassador, and he can relate to these athletes. He’s presenting with shared experience—that goes a long way.”

Big E has been out of action since fracturing his neck earlier this year. He is incredibly thankful to be living life pain-free and will have a better idea about his in-ring future when he gets checked out again by doctors in early 2023.