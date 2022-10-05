“I Have Been Incredibly Blessed” – Big E Thanks WWE Fans For Supporting Him During His Injury

Big E fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae in his neck on the March 11th edition of SmackDown. Ridge Holland went for an overhead throw outside the ring and Big E landed on his neck on the floor.
He recently disclosed on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast that he will be re-evaluated in March of next year to how his neck is progressing, but doctors are not worried about his ability to live a normal life.
Big E Thanks The WWE Universe For Their Support
Former WWE Champion Big E appeared on The Bump today and delivered a message to fans. While his arm was wrapped around former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, he thanked the fans for supporting him and added that he’s incredibly blessed. The 36-year-old told fans to not worry about him and to hug their loved ones.