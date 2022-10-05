“I Have Been Incredibly Blessed” – Big E Thanks WWE Fans For Supporting Him During His Injury

Big E fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae in his neck on the March 11th edition of SmackDown. Ridge Holland went for an overhead throw outside the ring and Big E landed on his neck on the floor.

He recently disclosed on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast that he will be re-evaluated in March of next year to how his neck is progressing, but doctors are not worried about his ability to live a normal life.

“I’m just really grateful. Honestly, it feels like a bullet whizzed by my face. I felt the wind of the bullet go by my head and I’m very grateful to still be here, to have use of my limbs, to still feel good. That’s really my biggest takeaway, is just gratitude. I try to be grateful that I’m still here. I’m still kicking.”

Big E Thanks The WWE Universe For Their Support

Former WWE Champion Big E appeared on The Bump today and delivered a message to fans. While his arm was wrapped around former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, he thanked the fans for supporting him and added that he’s incredibly blessed. The 36-year-old told fans to not worry about him and to hug their loved ones.

I am here to send a message of love and zen. I am thankful now in my older years. I’m very thankful for the beautiful friendships that I have and it is a pleasure to make all of you laugh. For everyone who has supported me, for everyone that has asked about my neck, thank you so much. I’m doing well, life is good. I have been incredibly blessed and it’s been a great year for me. So don’t worry about your boy, I am doing well. And hug your friends, hug the people you love.