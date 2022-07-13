New WWE Role for Big E Revealed

Big E may be out of action but the grind doesn’t stop for the former WWE Champion.

E has been on the shelf since March due to a serious neck injury suffered on an episode of SmackDown. The New Day member landed right on his head and neck off a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland outside the ring.

He suffered a broken neck but was able to avoid disaster as he didn’t suffer spinal damage or displacement. As of now, he does not need surgery.

With that said, Big E’s C1 vertebra is not ossifying, so he will have to check in with doctors one year after the injury to see the status of his neck and what his in-ring future holds.

Big E’s Sobering Experience

During an interview with ESPN, Big E admitted that being told by doctors that he could’ve died with the kind of fall he had was quite the eye-opener.

“It’s very sobering to hear that,” the 36-year-old said. “… I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can’t spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be.”

Working With Tomorrow’s Stars

Later this month, Big E will be working with WWE in its search for the stars of the future at a talent tryout featuring college athletes.

Big E discussed wishing there was more that could be done for athletes at the collegiate level.

“I wish there was an exit program for college athletes, because you spend so much of your time on campus studying for your sport or participating for your sport or practicing for your sport,” Big E said.