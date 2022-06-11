Big WWE Title Match Set For SmackDown Next Week

The stage is set for a big WWE title match on next week’s edition of SmackDown.

On the June 10 episode, Riddle took on Sami Zayn in the main event. The stipulation was that if Riddle won, he’d get a shot at Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on June 17.

If he lost, he would be barred from SmackDown.

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle Official

In an exciting SmackDown main event, Riddle defeated Zayn with the RKO. After the match, The Usos attacked Riddle but one-half of RK-Bro sent them packing by retaliating with kendo stick shots.

Reigns will now put the undisputed gold on the line for the first time against Riddle on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

The match is happening on that date as Reigns isn’t scheduled for the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2.